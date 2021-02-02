Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:SALT)

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Scorpio Bulkers has raised its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years.

NYSE SALT traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.66. 361,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,363. Scorpio Bulkers has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $213.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Bulkers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

