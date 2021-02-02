Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:SALT)

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
Scorpio Bulkers has raised its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years.
NYSE SALT traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.66. 361,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,363. Scorpio Bulkers has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $213.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
About Scorpio Bulkers
Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.
