S&CO Inc. Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

S&CO Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Intel by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,239,509,000 after acquiring an additional 968,402 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $998,219,000 after acquiring an additional 832,767 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Intel by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,253,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $582,727,000 after acquiring an additional 374,518 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $230.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.