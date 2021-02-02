S&CO Inc. Invests $390,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,645 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE:VZ opened at $54.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $224.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.