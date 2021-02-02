S&CO Inc. Invests $390,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,645 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:VZ opened at $54.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $224.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.
About Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.
