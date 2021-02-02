Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,448 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 134,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 66,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,517. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average is $56.07. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98.

