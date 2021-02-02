Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,882 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 4.6% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $11,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $32.99. 27,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,484. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.66.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

