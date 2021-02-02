Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 55.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $476,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 237,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $33.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

