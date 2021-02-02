Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHNWF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.06. Schroders has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

