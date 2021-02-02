Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Insider Jane Tufnell Sells 280,000 Shares

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) insider Jane Tufnell sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46), for a total transaction of £98,000 ($128,037.63).
Shares of SUPP stock opened at GBX 34.20 ($0.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £310.75 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57. Schroder UK Public Private Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 52.54 ($0.69). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 30.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 28.21.
About Schroder UK Public Private Trust
