Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Insider Jane Tufnell Sells 280,000 Shares

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) insider Jane Tufnell sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46), for a total transaction of £98,000 ($128,037.63).

Shares of SUPP stock opened at GBX 34.20 ($0.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £310.75 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57. Schroder UK Public Private Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 52.54 ($0.69). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 30.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 28.21.

About Schroder UK Public Private Trust

As a global asset and wealth manager, Schroders delivers a broad range of investments designed to meet the diverse needs of institutions, intermediaries and high net worth individuals. For over 200 years we have built principled partnerships with our clients, putting them at the centre of everything we do.

