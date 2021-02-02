Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI.L) (LON:SOI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.90

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI.L) (LON:SOI) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Monday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:SOI opened at GBX 272.64 ($3.56) on Tuesday. Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 151.50 ($1.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 282.23 ($3.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £734.48 million and a PE ratio of -109.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 266.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 244.04.
About Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI.L)
