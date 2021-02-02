Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI.L) (LON:SOI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.90

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI.L) (LON:SOI) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Monday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SOI opened at GBX 272.64 ($3.56) on Tuesday. Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 151.50 ($1.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 282.23 ($3.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £734.48 million and a PE ratio of -109.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 266.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 244.04.

About Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI.L)

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

