Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.94.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $22.16 on Monday. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,378.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Schlumberger by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 16,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.