Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Short Interest Update

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,070,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 19,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 41.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 143,305 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Schlumberger by 540.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 32.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,634 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 365,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,026,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,045,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.
