Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Short Interest Update

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,070,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 19,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 41.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 143,305 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Schlumberger by 540.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 32.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,634 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 365,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,026,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,045,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.