Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SDMHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SDMHF opened at $403.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $368.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.17. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 52 week low of $144.79 and a 52 week high of $422.75.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

