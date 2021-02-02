Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO)’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

TSE:SAP opened at C$34.06 on Friday. Saputo Inc. has a 12-month low of C$29.31 and a 12-month high of C$41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.78 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Saputo Inc. will post 1.9211309 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.89%.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

