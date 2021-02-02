SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Short Interest Up 22.5% in January

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the December 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of SAP stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,574. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.94. The firm has a market cap of $155.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SAP will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Pritchard Capital downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.64.
About SAP
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
