SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Short Interest Up 22.5% in January

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the December 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,574. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.94. The firm has a market cap of $155.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SAP will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in SAP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 340.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Pritchard Capital downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.64.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.