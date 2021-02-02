SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in SAP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 340.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of SAP opened at $129.56 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.94.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. SAP’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAP. Argus downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on SAP from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.64.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

