Salzhauer Michael Trims Position in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Salzhauer Michael lessened its stake in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in MainStreet Bancshares were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNSB. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 688,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after buying an additional 73,591 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 46,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNSB traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 30,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,002. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $130.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.39. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

