Salzhauer Michael Makes New $221,000 Investment in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSGS traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.97. 1,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,486. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.02.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSGS. Barclays began coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

