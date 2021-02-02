Salzhauer Michael Lowers Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Salzhauer Michael decreased its position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 302,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 62,632 shares during the quarter. Cerus accounts for approximately 1.5% of Salzhauer Michael’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Cerus were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cerus by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cerus by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cerus by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cerus by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 248,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 32,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $180,774.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,088.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 56,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $448,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 453,452 shares of company stock worth $3,497,234. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ:CERS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,936. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

