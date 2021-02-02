Sally Beauty (SBH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sally Beauty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SBH opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBH. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $124,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,826.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $44,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,359.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

