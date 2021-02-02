SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. SailPoint Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.78% of SailPoint Technologies worth $37,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. HMI Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,806,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,992 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,363,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after buying an additional 255,161 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 64.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,083,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after buying an additional 424,855 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 834,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,017,000 after buying an additional 39,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 653,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,873,000 after acquiring an additional 250,166 shares during the period.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of SAIL opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,714.29 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.22.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.51 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,732.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,228,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,240,453.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,492. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIL. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.77.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.