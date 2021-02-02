Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Lifted to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was upgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Safestore stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25. Safestore has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $11.18.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

