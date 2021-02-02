Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Issues Earnings Results

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%.

Ryanair stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.16. The company had a trading volume of 13,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.61. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $118.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. AlphaValue raised Ryanair to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

