Rupiah Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.05 Million (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Rupiah Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $3.21 million and $1.05 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rupiah Token has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00066422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.60 or 0.00826817 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006089 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00048701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,638.07 or 0.04693019 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00035942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00014902 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token is a token. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,774,146,176 tokens. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Token Trading

Rupiah Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

