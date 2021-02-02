RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA.L) (LON:RSA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $547.46

RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA.L) (LON:RSA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $547.46 and traded as high as $677.40. RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA.L) shares last traded at $677.00, with a volume of 4,188,642 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £7.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 677.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 547.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

About RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA.L) (LON:RSA)

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

