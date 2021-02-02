RPG Investment Advisory LLC Buys 33 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.2% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,694.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,342.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,204.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,182.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,653 shares of company stock worth $23,985,499. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

