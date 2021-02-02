Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,819 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $27,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $3,688,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 48,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $166.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.90. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,065. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.