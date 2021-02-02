Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 6,035 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $29,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Square by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $221.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.78. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $246.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.72.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total transaction of $20,274,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total value of $35,406,000.00. Insiders have sold 1,568,650 shares of company stock worth $332,314,158 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.