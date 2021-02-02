Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,388 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $32,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,966,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.10.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $129.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of -717.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

