Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $25.41 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $25,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS stock opened at $128.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.93 and its 200 day moving average is $120.28. The stock has a market cap of $159.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.52.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

