Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $121.38 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,945,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 97,412 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.6% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Exxon Mobil worth $121,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 24.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 51,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 131.1% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 194,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 110,266 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.