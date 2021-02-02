Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 10,829 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $43,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.18. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $998,852.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,841,353.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,562,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.