Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Increased to $440.00 by Analysts at Argus

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Argus from $425.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.40.

NYSE:ROP opened at $391.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

