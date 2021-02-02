Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Cut to $310.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $415.90.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $391.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $420.59 and a 200-day moving average of $415.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.