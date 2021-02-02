Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Rollins in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. William Blair also issued estimates for Rollins’ FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Rollins alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $36.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average of $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.49 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,281,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,144,000 after purchasing an additional 43,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rollins by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,245,000 after purchasing an additional 107,985 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,477 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Rollins by 31.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,239,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,337,000 after purchasing an additional 541,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Rollins by 65.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,457,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,970,000 after purchasing an additional 573,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.