Rollins, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Rollins in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

NYSE ROL opened at $36.22 on Monday. Rollins has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 71.49 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $1,798,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in Rollins by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 60,809 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 96,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 51,288 shares during the period. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 707,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,644,000 after purchasing an additional 55,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

