Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 28,462 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,462 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 1.89% of Safety Insurance Group worth $21,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 24,377 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $73.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.29. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.45 and a 12 month high of $94.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.40.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Srb purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.97 per share, with a total value of $45,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.65 per share, for a total transaction of $59,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

