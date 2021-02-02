Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $15.69 Million Investment in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,690,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.45% of Visteon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Visteon by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Visteon by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $101,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VC opened at $134.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -94.46 and a beta of 2.07. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.69 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Visteon from $105.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Guggenheim raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Visteon in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Visteon from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.90.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

