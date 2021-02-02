Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 90.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,737 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.24% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $16,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,135.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,827,000 after buying an additional 1,215,472 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 502.3% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 933,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,994,000 after buying an additional 778,502 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 78.7% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,805,000 after buying an additional 669,308 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 734.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,441,000 after buying an additional 615,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 624,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after buying an additional 452,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. KCG boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

NYSE KNX opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.