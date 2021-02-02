Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $23.41 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

NYSE:HON opened at $195.56 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $216.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.53. The company has a market cap of $137.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,524. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

