Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $22.57 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 85.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,944 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $22,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 65,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,065. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $166.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.90. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.94.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

