Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $20.35 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $20,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after buying an additional 13,312,350 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 15,535.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,189,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,291,000 after buying an additional 2,175,001 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Truist Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,446,000 after buying an additional 1,187,986 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,899,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,022,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,868,000 after buying an additional 431,236 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE TFC opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $55.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,429 shares of company stock worth $11,684,317 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.