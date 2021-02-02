Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $16.39 Million Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.14% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $16,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.8% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

NYSE ELS opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $77.55.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

