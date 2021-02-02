Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67,055 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in KLA were worth $17,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $9,113,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $292.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.13 and its 200 day moving average is $227.82. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $317.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.00.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

