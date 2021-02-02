RMPL (RMPL) Market Cap Tops $632,307.74

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One RMPL token can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00003063 BTC on major exchanges. RMPL has a total market capitalization of $632,307.74 and $23,698.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RMPL has traded 39% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RMPL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00047811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00143263 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00066963 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00256687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00064376 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00037334 BTC.

RMPL Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 706,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,878 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

RMPL Token Trading

RMPL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RMPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RMPL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.