RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the December 31st total of 10,660,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $4,077,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,394,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,735,000 after purchasing an additional 390,424 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,745,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,084,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 459,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 139,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RLJ shares. Raymond James cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

RLJ stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 763,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,429. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $16.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.72). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1.97%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

