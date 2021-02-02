Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) Short Interest Update

Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,370. The firm has a market cap of $90.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Riverview Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Riverview Financial by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 565,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 73,214 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Riverview Financial by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Riverview Financial by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. 19.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

