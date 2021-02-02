RigoBlock (GRG) Market Cap Achieves $3.69 Million

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded 50% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. RigoBlock has a total market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $4,422.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RigoBlock has traded 111% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RigoBlock token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.82 or 0.00008119 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00048296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00150176 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00066343 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00258560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00064884 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00037917 BTC.

RigoBlock Token Profile

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,308,111 tokens. RigoBlock’s official message board is medium.com/rigoblock . The official website for RigoBlock is rigoblock.com

RigoBlock Token Trading

