Rightmove’s (RTMVY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rightmove from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Rightmove currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

