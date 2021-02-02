Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 375 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

Shares of BA stock opened at $195.84 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $349.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.55. The company has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a PE ratio of -24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

