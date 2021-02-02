Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 16,820 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lowered its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 96.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,820 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.65.

ACAD stock opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.88. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $120.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $145,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 19,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,506 shares of company stock worth $2,218,094. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

